Mudragada tells Pawan Kalyan ‘Best of Luck’

Kapu Nadu leader Mudragada Padmanabham seems to close his doors on the Jana Sena. In a letter to the party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday, he stated sarcastically, “Best of Luck.’’

With this, speculations of Padmanabham joining the Jana Sena ended. He expressed a hope that the Jana Sena “can win 24 seats without my assistance in the elections.”

Padmanabham said Pawan Kalyan sent a message twice to him through his leaders that the JS chief would visit his house at Kirlampudi, after offering him an invitation to join the JS. When the proposal came to him from JS leaders in the past, Padmanabham expressed his consent to work with JS so as to serve all sections of the society, he said.

“Entire Kapu community wanted Pawan Kalyan and Padmanabham to work together and he also had such an intention. But, unfortunately, Pawan Kalyan did not give me such an opportunity,” he said.

When Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu was in jail, all the TD cadres were afraid and did not come out of their houses. In such circumstances, Pawan Kalyan went to the jail, met Naidu, rendered his support and gave a new breath of life to the Telugu Desam, he noted.

Padmanabham said that when Pawan Kalyan sent a message to him, he hoped the JS would get 80 constituencies to contest out of the total 175, and that Pawan Kalyan will be CM for half the term. “But Pawan Kalyan did not dare such an adventure.”

The Kapu leader said that he doesn’t wish to earn money or posts. But, he hoped Pawan Kalyan would give him a last chance to meet him.