MP minister offers Rs.25 lakh for Congress-free polling booth

Senior BJP leader and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has triggered a political row when he declared a reward of Rs 25 lakh to the polling booth where ‘not a single vote for Congress’ is cast.Mr Vijayvargiya made the announcement while addressing the party workers at Mhow in Dhar district late on Thursday night.He was campaigning for Savitri Thakur of BJP, who is seeking elections in Dhar Lok Sabha constituency.Mr Vijayvargiya said that he would sanction development projects worth Rs 25 to the polling booth where not a single vote is cast in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state.He said that the BJP’s mission is to make every polling booth ‘Congress-mukt’ (free of Congress).Congress on Friday took strong exception to Mr Vijayvargiya’s statement, saying that it amounted to ‘booth capturing’.“Making such an announcement amounts to booth capturing. We will move the Election Commission seeking action in the matter”, state Congress president Jitu Patwari said.