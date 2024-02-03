MP LS Polls: PM to Blow Poll Bugle in MP on Feb 11, BJP Sets Target to Increase Vote Share to 68 Percent

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most likely to blow bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, due in April- May this year, for BJP in Madhya Pradesh from tribal-dominated Jhabua in the state on February 11.

The PM’s proposed visit to Jhabua to launch BJP’s campaign for the ensuing LS polls was discussed at the ‘strategy’ meet of the party held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of party’s national organisational secretary B L Santosh.

“BJP has decided to launch its campaign for the LS polls from the tribal belt in the state to send a message to the tribals in Madhya Pradesh”, a senior BJP functionary told this newspaper.

The PM’s Jhabua visit will be followed by visits of party’s star campaigners such as BJP national president J P Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah to the state in the second week of the current month, he added.

The meeting, meanwhile, has set a target to increase the party’s vote share in the upcoming LS polls in MP by ten percent over the last parliamentary elections to 68 percent and prepared a roadmap to achieve the target.

“The party will fight the ensuing LS polls at the booth level and has set a target to increase its vote share by ten percent over the last LS polls in Madhya Pradesh to 68 percent. Similar strategy was adopted by the party in the outgoing Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh”, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said after the meeting.

BJP which had secured a vote share of 41 percent in 2018 Assembly polls in the state has increased its vote share by over seven percent to 48.46 percent in the November Assembly elections in the state.

The party has gained 54 seats this time over the last Assembly polls with the increase in its vote share by 7.46 percent in the just concluded Assembly.

BJP had secured 109 seats in the 230-member Assembly in the 2018 polls. The party won a landslide victory in the just concluded Assembly polls by bagging 163 seats.

“BJP has set a target to win all the 29 LS seats this time”, Mr Sharma said.

BJP had won 28 out of 29 seats in MP in the last LS polls.