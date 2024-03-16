MP: In Jolt to BJP Ahead of LS Polls, Rajya Sabha MP Resigns From Party

Bhopal: In a jolt to BJP ahead of April-May Lok Sabha polls, Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh Ajay Pratap Singh on Saturday resigned from the party.

In his one-line letter to BJP national president J P Nadda, Mr Singh said that he is resigning from the primary membership of the party.

He has however not assigned any reason to quit BJP.

Mr Singh’s tenure in Rajya Sabha is going to end on April two this year.

Sources said that he was upset at being denied the ticket by BJP for Sidhi LS constituency in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming polls.

BJP has fielded Dr Rajesh Mishra in the seat.

“I am not after power or money. I consider politics as a medium for serving people”, Mr Singh told reporters.

He however refused to explain his move to quit the party.

Ruling BJP MLA Rithi Pathak, who entered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in the last year’s elections after resigning from Lok Sabha, called the decision by Mr Singh to quit the party as ‘sad and unfortunate’.

She had won the seat in the last LS polls.

“I don’t know the reason for his decision to resign from the party. But, he should not have forgotten what the party gave to him before taking the decision. It is sad that he is dissociating from the party which has dedicated itself for nation building”, she said.

Sources said that Mr Singh is seriously contemplating contesting from Sidhi in the LS polls.