MP: Congress Weighs Options of Fielding Senior Leaders in LS Polls

BHOPAL: Congress is weighing the option of fielding senior party leaders in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May this year, in Madhya Pradesh to counter the onslaught of BJP in the elections.

A senior Congress leader told this newspaper here on Tuesday that the party leadership looked upon the veteran leaders in Congress in the state to lead from the front in the polls by entering the fray.

“The Congress has so far not declared its criteria and policy on selection of candidates for the upcoming LS polls. But, the state party leadership is seriously considering the idea of fielding the veteran leaders of the party in the upcoming LS polls and pushing the plan with the Central party leadership for approval”, the Congress leader said, requesting not to be quoted.

The core group of the state party has already met here twice to deliberate on the issue, sources said.

Congress could win only one out of 29 LS seats in Madhya Pradesh in the 2019 polls.

Congress candidate Nakul Nath, son of veteran leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath, won the polls from Chhindwara parliamentary constituency in 2019.

Interestingly, veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijay Singh has already declined to contest the upcoming LS elections.

Mr Singh has recently clarified that he has still two years left in his current Rajya Sabha tenure and hence, he felt no need to contest the upcoming LS polls.

Congress may also adopt a similar policy of fielding senior party leaders in the LS polls in Chhattisgarh, sources said.

The core committee of the party in Chhattisgarh met at Raipur recently to discuss the names of prospective candidates.

Sources said that the idea of fielding senior leaders of the party was also discussed in the meeting.

Interestingly, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has already dropped hints that he is not willing to contest the LS polls.

Mr Baghel currently represents Patan Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh.

Congress could secure only one out of 11 LS seats in the 2019 polls in Chhattisgarh.