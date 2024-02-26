MP Congress Set for Complete Overhaul for Youthful Makeover Ahead of LS Polls

Bhopal: Congress in Madhya Pradesh is set for a comprehensive overhaul ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May this year, in the wake of the party’s debacle in the November 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

This was indicated by state Congress chief Jitu Patwari here on Monday.

“Congress in Madhya Pradesh will be fully revamped to make it a new young party by injecting young blood into the key posts of the organisation. The state executive body and the district units of the party will be reconstituted for a youthful makeover”, Mr Patwari said.

The new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief of the state Mr Patwari indicated that the issue was discussed threadbare in the day-long meeting of the PCC core committee, held here on Sunday.

He said that senior party leaders who would be found to be non-performers would be replaced by young leaders, dropping broad hints on the impending generational change across the party structure in the state.

The move to restructure the organisation comes in the wake of the party’s debacle in the recently held Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

In one of its worst poll performances in recent times, Congress won 63 seats in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly in the November 2023 elections.

The drubbing in the Assembly polls suffered by the party in MP has given a handle to the AICC leadership to effect generational change in the state Congress.

The party leadership has replaced 77-year-old Congress veteran Kamal Nath with a young leader like Mr Patwari in the post of state party president following the poll debacle.

The party has also appointed a young tribal leader, Umang Singhar, as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

The outgoing CLP leader Dr Govind Singh, an eight-time MLA, had lost the polls in his Assembly constituency of Lahar in the Chambal region in the state.

“Many senior leaders of the party are most likely to be phased out to give way for young leaders in the party structure in the state”, a senior Congress functionary told this newspaper here.