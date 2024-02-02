MP: Congress Panel To Screen Prospective LS Candidates

Bhopal: The Congress screening committee is scheduled to meet here on Saturday to set in motion the process for selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May this year, in Madhya Pradesh.

The panel headed by senior Congress leader Rajni Patil is scheduled to review the reports of the coordinators appointed by the party for the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state before finalising the candidates, a Congress leader said here on Friday.

The panel will review the lists of prospective candidates prepared by the coordinators for each LS constituency before finalising the candidates, state party media wing chief K K Mishra said.

The AICC had appointed coordinators for each of the 29 LS constituencies around a month ago to tour the Assembly constituencies under the LS seats to discuss with the local Congress leaders and workers and prepare the lists of the prospective candidates for their respective parliamentary seats.

The coordinators are scheduled to submit their recommendations to the screening committee of the party here on Saturday for scrutiny, the Congress leader said.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari is also scheduled to attend the meeting.

“The selection of candidates will be done at the state party level. The party leadership is keen to declare candidates for all the 29 LS seats in the state in the current month to give them enough time to campaign”, a senior party functionary said.

Sources said that the party leadership is mounting pressure on the senior leaders of Congress in the state to join the fray in the upcoming LS polls to counter BJP in the elections.

In the 2019 LS polls in the state, BJP had won 28 out of 29 seats.

Congress leader Nakul Nath, son of former chief minister Kamal Nath, won the polls in Chhindwara in the state in the last LS elections.