Top
Home » Nation » Politics

MP Congress MLA joins BJP ahead of 3rd phase of LS polls

Politics
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
5 May 2024 7:01 PM GMT
MP Congress MLA joins BJP ahead of 3rd phase of LS polls
x
Congress MLA from Bina in the state Nirmala Sapre who joined the BJP on Sunday (Image: X)

Bhopal: Barely 48 hours before the third phase polling in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA from Bina in the state Nirmala Sapre on Sunday joined BJP.

She is the third sitting MLA of Congress to switch over to BJP in the last three weeks. She joined BJP at an election rally of the saffron party at Surkhi in Sagar district which was addressed by chief minister Mohan Yadav. She is the first-time MLA.

Earlier last month, six-time Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat and three-term Congress MLA Kamalesh Shah joined BJP.

The third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on May seven. Nine LS seats are going to polls in the third phase polling.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Madhya Pradesh 2024 Lok Sabha elections Congress 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X