MP: Congress Leader Says Nath Not Quitting Party, Digvijay Recalls Veteran Leader’s Proximity to Nehru-Gandhi Family

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, known as a staunch loyalist of party veteran Kamal Nath, on Sunday dismissed speculations about the latter quitting the grand old party.

Mr Verma who left for Delhi from here in the evening to meet Mr Nath said that he held discussions with the latter on the matter.

“Mr Nath told me that he is not quitting Congress. Mr Nath said that he is now focusing on putting strong party candidates in the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls”, Mr Verma told this newspaper after his meeting with Mr Nath.

“Mr Nath told me that he never even thought about leaving Congress”, Mr Verma said.

Mr Nath did not bother to deny the rumours on his joining BJP since he never talked about it, Mr Verma explained.

“All these speculations were the creation of the media. I do not consider it appropriate to give a clarification on it since I have never told the media where I am going and where I am not going. If I have not confirmed anything, why should I deny it”, Mr Nath was quoted as saying by Mr Verma.

One should not believe in any rumour regarding a person as long as the person concerned does not speak anything about it, Mr Verma said while quoting Mr Nath.

According to Mr Verma, Mr Nath said that his relation with the Nehru-Gandhi family is not only political but personal also.

In a related development, Congress veteran and former chief minister Digvijay Singh on Sunday reiterated his assertion that Mr Nath is not leaving Congress.

“How do you even think of it? How can a person who started his political career in Congress and is closely associated with the Nehru-Gandhi family for decades dissociate him from the family”, he said.

Mr Singh recounted how Congress put Mr Nath in the high positions of Union minister and chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and said that a person like Mr Nath cannot buckle under the threats of raids by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other central agencies.