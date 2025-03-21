MP: Congress alleges discrimination to party MLAs in govt fund allotments

Bhopal: Congress on Friday alleged discrimination of party MLAs by the state government in the allotment of funds for development of their constituencies.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged that the state government is ignoring the demands by the MLAs of his party for the development of their Assembly constituencies.

“Congress MLAs are facing discrimination by the state government in the allotment of funds for development of their constituencies. I have written a letter to chief minister Mohan Yadav in this regard”, Mr. Patwari said.

In another development, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Umang Singhar on Friday moved the Income Tax (IT) department demanding a probe into the alleged scam in the state transport department.

Mr. Singhar claimed that he had submitted documents to the IT department establishing corruption in the state transport department.

The Congress leader had earlier approached the state Lokayukta and economic offence wing (EOW) of the Madhya Pradesh police making similar demands.

He said that although cash of Rs 11 crore and 52 kg of gold were recovered from a car, whose owner is an associate of an accused in the transport scam, the agencies probing the matter were yet to identify the owner of the unclaimed valuables.

The Lokayukta had in December last year raided the house and office of former constable of state transport department Sourav Sharma and seized cash and gold and jewelries.

The income tax sleuths had then found cash of Rs 11 crore and 52 kg of gold in a car, abandoned in a forest on the outskirts of Bhopal. The owner of the car is Chetan Singh Gaur, an alleged associate of Sharma.

However, he has reportedly disowned the valuables recovered from the car.