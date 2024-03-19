MP CM says Rahul has no understanding of Hinduism, democracy

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that “He (Mr Gandhi) has no understanding of either Hindu religion or democracy”.

Yadav was reacting to Mr Gandhi’s recent remarks that Mr Modi cannot win an election without EVM.

“Gandhi hardly knows what he speaks. He should introspect. He has no understanding of either Hindu religion or democracy”, the chief minister said.

Yadav also questioned Mr Gandhi’s leadership, saying that “Congress leaders should ponder if Mr Gandhi, in his current state of mind, should be accepted as their leader”.

He also took a jibe at the two yatras, Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, held in a gap of almost one year by Mr Gandhi, saying that the party witnessed exodus of the senior leaders wherever the yatras passed.

Besides, the yatras had left a trail of poll debacles for the party in its wake, he added.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday took a swipe at the Opposition alliance, calling it a ‘conglomeration of dynastic parties’.

“No one knows who the Prime Ministerial candidate of the Opposition is. One leader (referring to Mr Gandhi) is seen holding a yatra and speaking all absurd things. Other leaders of the Opposition alliance such as Sharad Pawar (founder of Nationalist Congress Party), Lalu Prasad Yadav and Uddhav Thakre are busy establishing their children in politics”, he said.

Vijayvargiya who is in-charge of Jabalpur cluster of BJP for the ensuing four-phase Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday kicked off his three-day tour of Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency to campaign for the party candidate Bunty Sahu.

Sahu is pitted against Nakul Nath of Congress in the seat.

Nath is contesting the polls in Chhindwara to retain the Lok Sabha seat, his family bastion, for the party.

His father Kamal Nath, a Congress veteran, won the seat nine times earlier before vacating it for him in the 2019 LS elections.