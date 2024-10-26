MP Assembly By-Polls: Shivraj’s Son’s Remarks on Congress Stirs Row

Bhopal, : Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son Kartikeya has stirred a political row by saying that Congress would not lay even a brick in the poll-bound Budhni if the party won the November 13 by-elections in the Assembly seat.

Junior Chouhan who was steering campaign for BJP candidate and former MP Ramakant Bhargav for the upcoming by-elections to Budhni in Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh said that even a brick would not be laid in Budhni if Congress won the seat in the polls.

The video in which he was heard attacking Congress has gone viral on social media.

Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh has taken strong exception to Junior Chouhan’s statement saying that the latter should exercise restraint while making statements.

In an apparent reference to junior Choouan's early political career, Mr Singh said that the former should learn from his father while making statements.

It was not expected from him at this age, Mr Singh said.

Junior Chouhan on Saturday shot back at Mr Singh saying that the latter had done nothing when he was the chief minister of the state for ten years

By-election to the Budhni Assembly constituency necessitated the election of sitting MLA and Union minister Mr Chouhan to Lok Sabha in the recently held polls.

BJP has fielded former MP Mr Bhargav, considered Mr Chouhan’s protégé, to retain the seat for the party while Congress has fielded former MLA Rajamani Patel in the constituency.