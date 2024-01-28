MP Arvind Says BJP Will Cross 400-Seat Mark in LS Polls

Nizamabad: Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri said that the BJP would cross the 400-seat mark in the upcoming Parliament elections. By winning four MP seats in Telangana, BJP crossed the 300-seat mark in the 2010 general elections, he said. He called upon the party scores to explain the the achievements of Central government and solicit their vote to make Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third time.

A preparatory meeting for the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency elections was conducted on Sunday, which was attended by the constituency incharge and Nirmal MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, BJP district president K. Dinesh Patel and others.

Speaking at the meeting, Arvind said that crops like maize were getting remunerative prices. Rs 10,000 crores disbursed as Mudra loans as the Central government schemes reached every household, he said. The positive wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help BJP win the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

The MP and the MLA called upon party ranks to strive hard to retain the Nizamabad MP seat by showing the same fighting spirit as in the recent Assembly elections.

BJP senior leaders Loka Bhupati Reddy, Venkat Ramani, Palle Ganga Reddy, Peddolla Ganga Reddy, Aljapur Srinivas and others were present.