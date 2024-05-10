MP Arvind: BJP Strengthened 400 Times in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri said that people are exuding confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his good governance and corruption-free rule. ‘I am also following the footsteps of Modi and confident to win as MP for the second time with record level majority’, he said. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Arvind Dharmapuri said that he is facing triangular fight with Congress and BRS candidates in Nizamabad.

Excerpts:

Q: You are contesting for second time as MP. What is the difference in 2019 and 2024 in elections in terms of public response, election campaign and trends?

A: There is tremendous response from the public for BJP. As fresh leader, I assured the voters on the Turmeric Board on Bond paper and achieved it. In these five years I was recognised as ‘credible leader’, ‘clean man’ and ‘party man' for achieving the historical National Turmeric Board, corruption-free approach and strengthening of the BJP. From 2019 to 2024, BJP has strengthened 400 times in Nizamabad Parliament constituency. As a fresh face in politics, people blessed me as MP and proved myself as per the wish and will of people.

Q:How would Modi wave and Ram temple in Ayodhya will benefit BJP in these elections

A: 400 Parliament constituencies including Nizamabad witnessing the wave of Modi and Ayodhya temple. People vexed with the corruption practices of Congress, BRS and they favoured corruption-free BJP rule led by Modi. There is no comparison between UPA and NDA rule in the country as PM Modi was recognised as corruption-free ruler and strengthened nationalism.

Q: Muslims are sizable in Nizamabad Parliament constituency limits and how will you get their support?

A:Muslims have been enjoying the central welfare schemes like free ration, Ayushman Bharat, self-help groups, Ujjwala, Sukanya Samriddi Yojana schemes. They will definitely take appropriate verdict in Parliament elections for comfortable living standards. I am also not facing anti-incumbency as all sections of people will vote for me for integrated development of Nizamabad Parliament constituency.

Q: What are your major promises to the people for this election?

A: I will release ‘Bond Paper’ on May 6 assuring my poll promises. A-500 bed hospital will be set up for Beedi workers. Agro-based industries will be encouraged to optimum utilise of agro products and generate employment. This initiative would prevent Gulf migration for employment from Nizamabad and Jagtial districts. Vande Bharat Express train will be introduced via Nizamabad.

Q: Political opponents are saying that there is no clarity on the Turmeric Board, what is your reply?

A: On par with Spices Board, Turmeric Board serves the farmers where the turmeric would be cultivated. Turmeric Board and increase in Turmeric prices boost up BJP prospects in Parliament elections. The Turmeric Board will definitely be set up in Nizamabad.