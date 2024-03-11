MP: 2 Former Congress MLAs Join BJP, Digvijay Calls It Lure of Power

Bhopal: Exodus in Congress in Madhya Pradesh continued with two former party MLAs joining BJP on Monday.

Shiv Dayal Bagri who is a former legislator from Gunaur in Panna district in MP along with Arunoday Choubey who is a former MLA from Khurai in Sagar district in the state have joined BJP in the presence of chief minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

The development comes two days after Congress veteran and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri joined BJP along with his supporters who included one ex-MP and three former MLAs.

Mr Pachouri had attributed the move by Congress to skip the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 to his move to snap a 52-year-long tie with the grand old party and join BJP.

Another Congress leader Deepak Joshi, who had joined the grand old party a few weeks before the November Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, is set to return to BJP.

Mr Josi, son of former chief minister Kailash Joshi, had resigned from BJP following his alleged rift with the former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“I have decided to return to BJP. It will be a homecoming for me”, he said.

Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijay Singh on Monday said that those who are leaving Congress have nothing to do with ideology.

“They are hungry for power. That is why they are leaving Congress and joining BJP”, he told reporters here.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged that the Congress leaders who left the party and joined BJP were scared of raids by Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax and CBI.