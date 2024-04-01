Modi’s work is agenda for BJP in the polls, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The BJP is the only party seeking votes on performance, welfare schemes and policy decisions taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, said Union minister and TS party unit president G. Kishan Reddy.

The Central government till 2014 which was badly affected by policy paralysis, used to go polls with popular and empty political slogans like `Garibi Hatao’ and `Roti Kapda aur Makaan’ but Modi had delivered a transparent, truly welfare-oriented and corruption-free government. Under Modi, the Centre had extended long-term benefits to the people and there was zero pilferage of funds. His efforts have paved the way for people to come out from a freebie culture, Kishan Reddy said.

The country which used to import everything from toys to defence products in 2014 was now extending help to many poor nations. The country was implementing the world's largest free food grain distribution scheme to 80 crore people, as also helping farmers.

Providing free Jan Dhan bank accounts had led to deposit of over Rs 2 lakh crore of their own money , he said. As part of `Operation Ganga’, 22,500 Indian citizens had been brought back from war-ravaged Ukraine, Kishan Reddy said.

Left-wing extremism had reduced by 52 per cent compared to 2014. India became the first country to land its rover near the south pole of the Moon. India emerged as second biggest manufacturing hub, Kishan Reddy said

Kishan Reddy gave figures and listed out policies and programmes of how Modi’s 10-year rule had brought change in comparison to 2014, when the Congress-led UPA was in power.