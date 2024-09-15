Modi welcomed with jahwa on occasion of Karam festival

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Jharkhand on the occasion of the 'Karam Puja' festival, which is dedicated to worshipping nature and highlighted that on his arrival at the Ranchi airport today, a 'Jahwa' the symbol of Karam parv was presented to him by a woman.

Addressing the gathering in Jameshdpur, PM Modi said that women wish for a prosperous life for their brothers as part of the Karam festival.

"This morning, when I reached Ranchi airport, a sister welcomed me with a 'jahwa' on the occasion of the 'Karam festival. On this festival, sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers. I congratulate the people of Jharkhand on the Karam festival," PM Modi said.

Earlier today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various railway projects worth more than Rs 660 crore.

These projects include laying the foundation stone for the Madhupur Bye pass line in Deoghar district and the Hazaribagh Town Coaching Depot in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Kurkura-Kanaroan doubling, a part of the Bondamunda-Ranchi single line section and part of the Rourkela-Gomoh route via Ranchi, Muri and Chandrapura stations.

The Karam festival honours Karam devta, the deity of strength, youth, and vitality. On the eleventh of the lunar month of Bhadra, Karam is observed.

Young villagers travel in groups to the jungle to gather wood, fruits, and flowers. These are necessary for the Karam Puja. People sing and dance in groups at this time. The entire valley appears to be dancing to the phases' fifth day's drumbeat.

This is one of the few instances of a vigorous and lively youth festival in the tribal region of Jharkhand mainly celebrated by the Baiga, Oraon, Majhwar, and Binjhwar tribes.