Modi Warns Against Misuse of Technology for Spreading Fake Content

BAGALKOT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at his political adversaries, alleging that those who had suffered defeat in elections were resorting to the misuse of technology to disseminate false videos on social media platforms.

"In this age of social media and technology, various content is circulated on WhatsApp, X, and other platforms. Often, they are forwarded without verifying their authenticity," remarked Modi.He expressed concern over the creation of fabricated videos using artificial intelligence to mimic his voice, blaming those who had lost elections for their creation and circulation."This trend is dangerous. I urge the public that if they encounter any such fake content, they should report it to the authorities or our party. Legal action will be taken against those who are involved," stated the PM, urging vigilance against fake content.Modi spoke about his extensive presence on social media, boasting of being among the top few individuals with the highest number of followers.Modi asserted that the Congress party was actively pursuing religious-based reservations in a bid to shore up their electoral support base.“In Parliament, BJP has the highest number of SC-ST and OBC MPs. So they (Congress) feel SC-ST and OBS are with BJP now. They (Congress) want to loot the right from these communities and give it to minorities. I will assure the Dalits, Adivasi, and OBC brothers that we will not allow such thinking to be fulfilled. To protect your rights and to protect your reservation, Modi will go to any extent,” assured Modi.Attacking the Congress party for having a history of looting the country, he alleged that the Congress party has made Karnataka the ATM of loot."The situation is such that the legislatures are not receiving the development fund on time. I want to tell you an internal thing. The day is not far when the Karnataka government will not be able to make payment for government employees,” he alleged.He said that there is no government program that is not prey to the corruption of Congress. Therefore, people say 'Congress ayi Tabahi lai.’He alleged that in Karnataka, Congress is not running the government but the Vasooli Gang.He alleged that the party was dreaming of a scam similar to that of the 2G scam.