Modi to visit Vizag on March 1

Politics
DC Correspondent
23 Feb 2024 6:24 PM GMT
Narendra Modi said, \This feeling of unity is the biggest force to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The main element of the Panch Pran that I have invoked from the Red Fort is to energize the unity of the country and to strengthen the unity.\ (File Image: Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Visakhapatnam on March 1 to launch several key projects of the Union government.

District collector A. Mallikarjuna, along with police commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, additional commissioner K.S. Viswanathan, and authorities from the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, inspected the arrangements for the Prime Minister's programme scheduled at Andhra University campus on Friday.

The collector directed the authorities to make arrangements for barricading and to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Police Commissioner Ravi also reviewed the security arrangements and inspected the helipad where the PM will arrive.

