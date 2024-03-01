Modi to launch projects worth Rs 15,718 crore in Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch developmental projects worth Rs 6,697 crore in Adilabad and Rs 9,021 crore in Sangareddy district on March 4 and 5 respectively. He will also address a public meeting in each of the districts.

In the city, he will dedicate the 103-km-long MMTS Phase II and new service between Ghatkesdar and Lingampally as well as the Civil Aviation Research Organisation at Begumpet airport.

Modi will arrive in Adilabad on March 4 and lay the foundation stones for the 33-km two-way road widening works of National Highway 35 between Adilabad and Bela (Rs 491 crore) and widening of National Highway 163 between Hyderabad and Bhupalapatnam. He will also dedicate the second unit of NTPC thermal plant in Ramagundam costing Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 70 crore electrification of the railway line between Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalakutti.

On March 5, Modi will arrive at Begumpet airport and dedicate to the nation the Rs 400-crore aviation research facility built at the airport. Then, he will proceed to Sangareddy and lay the foundation stone and dedicate projects costing Rs 9,021 crore.

The projects for which he will lay the foundation stone include Rs 1,298-crore widening works on the 31-km-long road between Sangareddy crossroads and Madinaguda on National Highway 65, which connects Pune and Hyderabad, Rs 399 crore two-lane road widening works between Meda and Yellareddy and Rs 500 crore two-lane road widening work between Yellareddy and Rudroor, both on National Highway 765D.

Modi will also dedicate the Paradeep-Hyderabad gas pipeline built at a cost of Rs 3,338 crore; four-laning of the National Highway 161 between Kandi and Ramasanipally, costing Rs 1,409 crore; two-lane widened National Highway 167 between Mirayalguda and Kodada, done at a cost of Rs 323 crore as well as the Rs 1,165-crore Phase II of 103-km-long MMTS.