Modi to hold road show in Vijayawada today

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Vijayawada to take part in a road show on May 8, Wednesday, from 7 pm to 8 pm, as part of the BJP-TD-JS alliance's campaign for the May 13 elections in AP.

As per the tentative schedule, PM Modi will take part in the road show from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium to the Bench Circle -- a distance of nearly three km. Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will take part in the road show along with the PM.

NDA nominees from Vijayawada LS, Kesineni Vshvanath and candidates from seven assembly constituencies including Vijayawada West’s Y Sujana Chowdhary, Vijayawada East’s Gadde Ram Mohan, Vijayawada Central’s Bonda Uma, Tiruvuru’s Kolidapudi Srinivas, Jaggaiapeta’s Sreeram Rajagopal Tatayya and Mylavaram’s Vasantha Krishna Prasad and those from erstwhile Krishna and Guntur districts are also expected to take part in the road show.

PM Modi was at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district to address the NDA’s first election meeting ‘Prajagalam’ on March 17, shortly after the formal announcement of the BJP joining the Telugu Desam and Jana Sena alliance in AP. PM Modi had visited Guntur in Feb 2019 to launch several projects.

Meanwhile, the police have erected barricades all along the route to regulate the people and ensure more safety to the VVIPs taking part in the road show.

Following the recent incident of stone- pelting on chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy while on his Bus Yatra, the police have beefed up security to avoid any incident. Nearly 5,000 police personnel including six IPS officers and APSP and CRPF personnel are being deployed.

Vijayawada police commissioner Ramakrishna reviewed the security arrangements for the PM road show in the city and issued directions to the police officers and the personnel on VVIP duty. Accordingly, the route map was fixed for movement of VIPs. The police advised the people attending the road show to park their vehicles in the designated places.

PM Modi is likely to address the people after the road show at Benz Circle.

Modi will address a public meeting at Kalikiri from 3.45pm on May 8. The Kalikiri town falls under Pileru assembly segment of Rajampet LS, where former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy is contesting as BJP nominee. Candidates from all the seven assembly segments of Rajampet LS etc will attend the public meeting.