Modi to Address Public Meet at Alladurg

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Telangana state on Tuesday to address a public meeting at Alladurg town, part of the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency. He will be campaigining for party candidate B.B. Patil (Zaheerabad) and M. Raghunandan Rao (Medak).



TS BJP general secretary G. Premender Reddy said that Modi would focus on works carried out by the BJP-led government at the Centre. He appealed to people to turn up in large numbers to make the meeting a grand success.

Home minister Amit Shah will arrive in the state on Wednesday and will conduct a roadshow at Gowlipura, seeking the support for his party’s candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Madhavi Latha. He will return to the state on May 5 to hold public meetings in the Nizamabad, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri constituencies.