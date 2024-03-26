Modi the greatest danger to India: KTR

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the greatest danger to India, declared BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, the brother of BRS MLC K. Kavitha who was sent to Tihar jail in the Delhi liquor scam case on Tuesday.

“During the Assembly elections, I said there are attempts to suppress us, scare us into submission. Today you see what is happening in the country,” Rama Rao said.

“There was a time when India had a Muslim as President, a Sikh as a Prime Minister. Then, India was not in danger, and the Hindu was secure,” he said.

“Today, there is a Hindu Prime Minister, a Hindu President, a Hindu Chief Minister. Now the BJP says ‘Hindustan khatre mein hain, Hindu khatre mein hain (India is in danger, the Hindu is in danger)’. If I were to speak the truth, ‘aaj Hindustan khatre mein hain (today, India is in danger)’. And if India is in danger, it is because of the BJP,” Rama Rao said.

He said democracy was danger. “The BJP is using ED, CBI, I-T, all these are being used to do ‘Sikhandi politics’. The BJP must be taught a lesson. To send a strong message to Modi, this should begin from by defeating Union minister G. Kishan Reddy in the Lok Sabha elections from Secunderabad and ensuring BRS candidate T Padma Rao Goud’s victory,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao’s comments came at a meeting of party leaders and workers from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters.

Referring to Kavitha’s arrest by the ED, Rama Rao said Modi was wary of strong regional party leaders and the attempt was to arrest the entire Opposition. Modi’s attitude, he said, appeared to be one where only he should be the in the race. “This explains the arrests of two Chief Ministers, and Kavitha,” he said. It is only leaders like KCR, Kejriwal, and Mamata who have the courage to stop Modi. The Congress is no position to do so,” Rama Rao said.

During the Assembly polls, Congress had said that Kavitha was not being arrested as the BJP and the BRS were together. She was not arrested then as there was a case in the Supreme Court, and there was a stay. Now, in a vengeful act, they (ED) came to Kavitha’s house and arrested her, Rama Rao said.

“The BJP leaders know only one thing, ‘Ram naam japna, paraya maal apna’. Kishan Reddy has no answer when asked what Modi has done for the country. That is why he keeps saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’. We too are ‘Jai Shri Ram’, but we do not use Lord Rama for politics. People should see through this political drama of the BJP. All that BJP does is throttle opposition voices, throw opposition leaders into prison, and torture them mentally during elections,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao also took aim at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing the latter of collecting `2,500 crore from real estate and construction businesses and sending the money to the Congress in Delhi to fund its Lok Sabha election campaign. The Congress, he said, will not even get 40 seats nationwide and if there is one leader who will jump into the BJP, it will be Revanth Reddy who will do so with his flock.