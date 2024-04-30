Hyderabad, Warangal: BJP president J.P. Nadda said that the upcoming Lok Sabha election was not intended to elect just BJP MPs but was aimed at achieving Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a huge road show in Nizampet in Hyderabad, Nadda said that people of the country were in despair before BJP came to power at the centre. The country is now in safe hands and there have been no cross-border terror incidents and the country is poised to become the third biggest economy.

The jawans at the border used to wait for instructions from Delhi to return fire. After Modi took over the reins, he gave clear instruction to jawans at the borders not to stop firing till the enemy at the border is crushed if any cross border firing takes place.

The firm stand by Modi had sent a strong message to Pakistan and now no Pak-sponsored terror incidents are taking place, Nadda said while people cheered with `Modi hai to mumkin hai’.

The efforts of Modi to promote ‘Make in India’, has provided employment to lakhs of youngsters and the country has become self-reliant in several sectors, Nadda said and asked why Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was turning the other side to India’s growth story.

A large number of women took part in the road show. People showered flowers from the rooftops as the campaign chariot carrying Nadda, BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy, Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Etela Rajender, BJP floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy and others.

At a meeting at Kothagudem in Khammam district in support of BJP nominee in Tandra Vinod Rao and another one at Mahbubabad in support of Prof Azmeera Seetharam Naik, Nadda said the ten-year rule of Modi had helped the country to develop across all sectors.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme, BJP constructed around four crore houses for the shelter-less poor families. They will construct an extra three crore houses in the coming days. It distributed around 80 crores free ration cards to the poor people. Under the Ujwala Yojana scheme, the BJP government distributed 10 crore gas connections and provided free medical treatment worth `5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he explained.

The railway station in Mahabubabad will be developed along with the establishment of Ekalavya schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas. Dornakal and Mahabubabad municipalities will be upgraded and developed along with economic corridors in Telangana, he promised.

Unlike the Congress party, the BJP does not indulge in vote bank politics. All the prime ministerial candidates of I.N.D.I.A. bloc are in jail, they do not know who is going to be their Prime Minister if at all the alliance clinches a majority, he said.

He appealed to the people to vote for party candidates Tandra Vinod Rao and Prof. Azmeera Seetharam Naik and register victories in the Khammam and Mahabubabad parliament constituencies with a bumper majority each.