Modi Slams Congress, Promises Development and National Unity

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday observed that the opposition by the Congress party first to shout slogan ‘Vande Mataram’ and now permission required to raise slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ would bring about its downfall in the country.

Referring to an incident where a person had to seek permission of Congress leaders seated on a dais to shout ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Modi , during his election campaign in Mysuru city, said “Do you need permission to raise Bharat Mata Ki Jai?” and accused the Congress party of adopting to “playing with the fire.”

Continuing his attack on the Congress party, Modi stated that Congress party has become ‘sultan’ (King) of ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ (referring to allies of India National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) and roaming all over the country but it’s idea has remained unchanged and the party is trying to ‘weaken’ the country. The Prime Minister termed the Congress ploy as ‘dangerous.’

The ensuing Lok Sabha elections, he said, is not for the next five years rule over the country but for ‘Vikasit Bharat’ (a developed India) by 2047 and stated that “24 by 7 for 2047.”

“My report card on 10 years of my rule is before the people of the country,” said Modi and stated “It is my duty to present my report card.” He asked the gathering “Has ever the Congress party come out with its report card on its 60 years of rule over the country” and accused the Congress party of creating problems and betrayal of voters.

Over the Congress rule in Karnataka, Modi alleged, the people of Karnataka are caught in problems owing to ‘loot’ by the Congress party and the State has become an “ATM” for the party to fund its nominees all over the country. He alleged that ‘black money’ from Karnataka has been transported across the country to fund the election campaigning of its nominees.

“The Karnataka’s treasury has become empty,” accused the Prime Minister and stated that developmental works and welfare schemes of the poor have been stalled in the State.

Modi said for the development of the nation, BJP is needed and National Democratic Alliance is needed. NDA at the Centre has delivered its promises it assured to the voters. ‘BJP’s manifesto is Modi’s guarantee,’ he said.

While the fame of the country has grown in leaps and bounds in recent years, Modi said, Congress leaders never lost an opportunity to bring disrepute to the country on foreign soil during their visits. Now, the country has taken on enemy nations by giving them strong replies but the Congress leaders demand proof for the surgical strike carried out against an enemy nation.

Modi accused the Congress party of having close links with a wing of a banned organisation and in Karnataka, he said ‘polarisation’ has been going on undeterred. He asked the gathering "Can you give the reins of the country to such people?”

The Prime Minister accused the I.N.D.I.A bloc of trying to destroy Sanatana dharma and Hindu dharma but assured the country that till he is alive he will not allow such forces to succeed in their attempts and stated “It is Modi’s guarantee.”

Former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa spoke.