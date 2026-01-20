Modi Meets Nitin Nabin's Family At BJP Headquarters After He Took Charge As Party's National President

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and interacted with the family members of newly elected BJP President Nitin Nabin as he assumed charge at the party headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday.During the occasion, PM Modi also shared sweets with Nitin Nabin.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and JP Nadda were also present on this occasion.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and many other BJP leaders congratulated Nitin Nabin.

Today, BJP leader Nitin Nabin formally took charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While addressing leaders and workers at the party headquarters, Nabin said that he is not just taking up a position but embracing the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of the party's nationalist movement. He expressed gratitude to senior leaders and PM Modi, highlighting the collective effort of 140 crore Indians working towards a developed India."Today's moment is a moment of resolve for me. Today, I am not just assuming a position. I am accepting the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of a nationalist movement of this party, and on this occasion, I also pay my respects to all my senior colleagues...Today, 140 crore Indians are connecting themselves with the dream of a developed India and are working to take the country forward. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this," he said.

Nabin, a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience. Born on May 23, 1980, in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Nabin entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly Constituency. Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, thereby becoming a five-time MLA.

He has also held key portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Law in the Bihar Government as a Cabinet Minister.Alongside his legislative career, Nabin has played a significant role in party organisation, holding national and state-level leadership positions. He has also been entrusted with important organisational responsibilities in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.