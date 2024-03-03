Modi lines up 29 programmes across 12 states in 10 days

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending 29 programmes spread across 12 states and Union territories over the next 10 days, ahead of the likely announcement of the Lok Sabha polls. The Prime Minister has already visited more than a dozen states since last month for various government and other events.

In the coming days, the Prime Minister will be visiting Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi.

On Monday, Mr Modi will unveil multiple development projects in Adilabad in Telangana and later visit Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) in Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu. He will address public meetings in Adilabad as well as in Chennai.

The Prime Minister will launch several projects in Sangareddy in Telangana on March 5 and address an event before travelling to Odisha, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development initiatives. Before travelling to West Bengal, he will address a public meeting in Chandikhole in Odisha.

On March 6, Mr Modi will unveil development projects in Kolkata and address a public meeting in Barasat. He will then travel to Bihar and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects in Bettiah.

The Prime Minister will be in Jammu and Kashmir on March 7 and attend a media event in Delhi in the evening. On March 8, Mr Modi will participate in the first-ever National Creator's Award in Delhi and then leave for Assam in the evening. Modi will inaugurate the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district and then unveil multiple development projects in Itanagar. Later, he will unveil a statue of legendary Ahom army commander Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat, Assam. Thereafter, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects in Jorhat.

The Prime Minister will also visit West Bengal, launch development projects in Siliguri and address a public meeting there.

On March 10, Mr Modi will be in Uttar Pradesh and will dedicate to the nation various projects from Azamgarh.

The Prime Minister will attend an event in Delhi the next day related to the "Namo Drone Didi" and "Lakhpati Didi" programmes. Then, he will inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway. In the evening, he will attend a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) programme.

On March 12, Mr Modi will visit Sabarmati in Gujarat and Pokhran in Rajasthan. He will lay the foundation stones for three important semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam via video conferencing on March 13. He is also scheduled to attend an outreach programme for disadvantaged sections of society via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister has been unveiling a slew of development projects running into lakhs of crores of rupees across the nation as he seeks to turn the spotlight on his government's development and welfare agenda in the run-up to the general election expected to be held in April-May.