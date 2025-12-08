Modi Likely To Host Special Dinner For All NDA MPs On December 11

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to host a special dinner for all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on December 11 as part of efforts to strengthen coordination, enhance engagement and streamline floor strategy during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

According to a senior BJP leader, the proposed dinner meeting is intended to create a platform for an open and constructive exchange of ideas among alliance partners. It is expected to provide the Prime Minister with an opportunity to discuss legislative priorities, review the government's broader agenda for the session and reinforce the NDA's collective political roadmap. Senior ministers, floor leaders and MPs from all constituent parties of the alliance are expected to participate in the interaction. The discussions may also include preparatory strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, with coalition partners likely to fine-tune their approaches ahead of crucial state polls.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its organisational activities in the state. Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Bengal on December 20, where he will address a major public programme in Nadia district.

During the visit, he is also likely to hold strategy meetings with the BJP's Bengal leadership to review organisational readiness, key campaign messaging and the overarching electoral strategy.The BJP is preparing to roll out four to six Parivartan Yatras across West Bengal in January next year. These yatras will focus on strengthening grassroots outreach, mobilising cadre support and highlighting issues raised by the party against the state government.

The Prime Minister is also likely to address one of these programmes.The upcoming NDA dinner may additionally feature an assessment of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission of India across multiple states and Union Territories.The second phase of the SIR covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The final voter list is scheduled for publication on February 21, 2026, while the first phase of the exercise was completed earlier in Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls.Draft electoral rolls will be released on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period running until January 8, 2026. The hearing and verification process will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with the final rolls expected on February 7, 2026.