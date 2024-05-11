Modi Is Working Only Your Betterment, Konda Tells People

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has devoted his life to realising the aspirations of countless Indians and he stands as the guardian of the nation's borders, staunchly defending against external threats posed by China and Pakistan, said BJP Chevella Lok Sabha candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

Speaking at a roadshow in Serilingampally, he said “Modi rises at 4 am and tirelessly dedicates himself until midnight. Who does he toil so ardently for? Is it for his family's well-being or to amass wealth? None of these concerns hold sway over him; his sole focus is to serve every Indian. He embodies the essence of a once-in-a-lifetime leader, relentlessly striving for the uplift of his people.”

Going further, Reddy said, “A decade back, the majority of us didn't even have a bank account and we never asked for it. Modi ensured that each of us had one, which facilitated direct money transfers without any need for bribery or coercion. He prioritised providing toilets, a necessity that many of us did not explicitly request. However, he empathetically recognized the challenges faced by families, particularly women at home, and took proactive steps to address this pressing issue”, he said.

He added “Amidst the global struggle against the Covid-19 pandemic, when uncertainty loomed over how to safeguard lives, it was Modi who championed the production of indigenous vaccines. This saved the lives of millions and enabled vaccination of people against the dreaded disease free of cost.”

He promised to facilitate loans ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 20 lakh for anyone aspiring to start their own business as an effective means to combat unemployment and promote local businesses.