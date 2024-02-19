Modi: God Entrusted Me To Rebuild Temple That Is India

New Delhi/Sambhal (UP): Asserting that the wheel of time has turned for the country as it records many firsts and sets an example for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that God has given him the duty to rebuild the temple that is India.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham temple in Uttar Pradesh, he said that on the day of the Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, he had said a new cycle had started on January 22.

Shri Kalki Dham is being built by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Recalling the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister reiterated the beginning of a new “kaal chakra” (circle of time) since January 22, 2024, and highlighted the impact of Shri Ram’s rule that lasted for thousands of years. Similarly, with Ram Lalla being seated now, India was beginning its new journey where the resolve for a “Viksit Bharat” in the “Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal” was not merely a desire.

“When Lord Shri Ram ruled, his influence lasted for thousands of years. Similarly, with the enthronement of Ram Lalla, a new journey began for India for the next thousand years,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that India’s culture and tradition had lived through this resolve in every time period. Talking of the 18-year wait for the inauguration of the Dham, the Prime Minister said it seems that there are many good works that have been left for him to accomplish, and with the blessings of the people and the saints he will continue to clear all unfinished tasks.

Noting that Monday’s event was another unique moment for India’s cultural renaissance, he referred to the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the recent inauguration of the temple in Abu Dhabi, and said: “What was beyond imagination has now become a reality.”

The Prime Minister underlined the value of such events coming in quick succession and continued talking about spiritual regeneration and mentioned Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, the transformation of Kashi, Mahakaal Mahalok, Somnath, and Kedarnath Dham.

“We are moving with the mantra of ‘Vikas bhi Virasat Bhi’ (Heritage with Development,” he said.

Seeking the blessings of seers and religious leaders present at the programme, Modi also said: “God has given me the duty to rebuild a ‘rashtriaya rupi mandir’ (the temple that is India).”

“While on one hand places of pilgrimage are being developed, on the other, cities are getting hi-tech infrastructure,” he said, saying that today, if temples are being built, new medical colleges are also coming up across the country.

“Today, our ancient sculptures are also being brought back from abroad and a record number of foreign investments are also coming. This change is proof that the wheel of time has turned and a new era is knocking at our doors. It is time that we welcome this with an open heart,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister noted that for the first time, India was in a position where it was not following others but setting an example. “For the first time, in the field of technology and digital technology, India is being looked at as a centre of possibilities,” he said, adding the country was recognised as an innovation hub.

Modi further pointed out that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world for the first time and it has also reached the South Pole of the Moon.

“India is a nation that can pull out a victory even from defeat. We were attacked so many times for hundreds of years. Had it been any other country, any other society, it would have been completely destroyed due to so many continuous attacks. Yet, we not only endured but came out even stronger,” the Prime Minister said.