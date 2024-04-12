Modi: Corrupt Will Go to Jail, Strict Action Follows

NEW DELHI: Undeterred by the Opposition charge of misuse of the Central agencies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought to highlight anti-corruption measures as a major poll plank and asserted that the corrupt will have to go to jail.

At rallies in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, Modi also hit out at the Congress and blamed its “weak” governments in the past for failing to strengthen the country’s border infrastructure. He said under the “strong” Modi government, security forces are eliminating terrorists on their turf.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Karauli, the Prime Minister said that no matter how many threats you give to Modi, the corrupt will have to go to jail and asserted that strict action is being taken against the corrupt not only in the desert state but across the country. Vowing strong action against corruption at the Rajasthan rally, the Prime Minister said, “Strict action is being taken against the corrupt not only in the state but across the country. This is why the Opposition has formed the I.N.D.I.A. bloc against him.” A number of Opposition leaders are facing heat from the Central agencies for their alleged involvement in “scams”.



