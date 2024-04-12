Modi: Constitution Won’t Be Changed

NEW DELHI: Strongly countering the Opposition’s charge that the BJP was out to destroy the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the NDA government revered it and even Babasaheb Ambedkar will not be able to abolish it now.

"As far as the Constitution is concerned, even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish it. The Constitution is the Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bible and Quran for the government. For us, the Constitution is everything," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking at a poll rally in Barmer, the Prime Minister told the gathering that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was lying about the BJP’s intentions with regard to the Constitution. He said that the BJP-led government at the Centre came up with the idea of celebrating Constitution Day, which was opposed by the Congress. He highlighted that it was his government that developed the "Panchtirthas" associated with Dr Ambedkar.



Modi alleged that the Congress is standing with anti-national forces and hit out at the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc for trying to weaken the country. “The Congress, which discriminated against SCs, STs and OBCs for decades, made Babasaheb lose the elections, did not give him Bharat Ratna and tried to abolish the Constitution by imposing Emergency in the country, is today taking cover of the Constitution to abuse Modi,” he said.

In his address, Modi said that the people are talking about the BJP winning 400 seats this time because the Congress has continuously tried to stop him from doing good work in the last 10 years.



“The country wants to punish you (the Congress) and has made up its mind to wipe you out," he said.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had last month alleged that the "ultimate goal of Modi and the BJP is to destroy Babasaheb's Constitution" after BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's statement that the party needs a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution. The BJP had dubbed Hegde's remarks "personal opinion" and sought clarification from him.

Without taking any names, the Prime Minister said that a party in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has called for nuclear disarmament, referring to the CPM manifesto.





"Should a country like India, whose neighbours on both sides have nuclear weapons, think about eliminating nuclear weapons? I want to ask the Congress -- on whose instructions is your I.N.D.I. alliance working?" he said, slamming the Opposition alliance for "wanting to make India powerless".

Modi said that the Congress' thinking is anti-development and the country's border districts were deliberately deprived of development by former Congress governments.





"The Congress stands with every anti-national force. It ruled for decades, but there is not a single major problem in the country for which it gave a complete solution. The Congress' thinking is anti-development. The country's border districts were deliberately deprived of development by the former Congress governments," Mr Modi said, adding that while Modi is busy making India a powerful nation; the people of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc are trying to make India weak.

Modi also slammed Gandhi over his "Shakti" remark, saying, "We worship Shakti, but the 'Shehzada' (Gandhi) of the Congress says that he will destroy the Shakti of Hindu religion. Our mothers and sisters will deal with those who try to destroy Shakti."





Hitting out at the Congress for boycotting the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22, Modi said, "The Congress gives protection to those who throw stones at Ram Navami processions in Rajasthan and welcomes intruders but opposes the CAA, which gives citizenship to dalits and Sikhs who opposed partition."

The Prime Minister told the audience that every vote in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections will strengthen the foundation of a developed India. "This election is not an election of the party but of the country. That is why today the whole country is saying '4 June 400 Paar'," he said.



Later in the day, Modi held a roadshow in Rajasthan's Dausa Lok Sabha constituency. He was joined by BJP candidate Kanhaiya Lal Meena and Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena in an open vehicle amid tight security arrangements.

