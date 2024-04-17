Modi consistently delivers on his promises: Konda

Hyderabad: BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that only two parties in the country have stood by their ideology: The BJP and the communists. The latter were not visible and the BJP had a nationalist ideology of ‘Nation First.’



He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi works 20 hours a day, to demonstrate his deep sense of duty towards the nation. Modi's sole aspiration is to uplift the nation and its people, Vishweshwar Reddy said during his Praja Asirwada Yatra in Chevella constituency.

“Individuals and political parties lacking clear ideology and principles often resort to speaking with multiple tongues, lacking consistency, integrity and commitment to what they say and promise. But persons and parties with strong ideology maintain consistency between their words and actions, adhering to their principles and stand by what they profess," the BJP candidate said.

Vishweshwar Reddy said Modi had introduced innovative schemes aimed at alleviating the plight of the poor and distressed, but the BRS government had attempted to take credit for his initiatives.

“The people are aware of who is working for them and who is not. These parties have nothing to give, but promise the moon before the elections. Five guarantees... 6 guarantees are all deceptions, not one had been fulfilled," he said, attacking the Congress government in the state.

“People want regular potable water, regular power supply, schools should be maintained well, primary healthcare is in terrible shape, no doctors are accessible here. People understand that Modi alone does whatever he promises, only he can make their lives better,”