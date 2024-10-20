Modi Accuses Congress, Samajwadi Party of Neglecting Eastern UP

New Delhi/Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of practicing nepotism and the policy of appeasement to the extent that they overlooked Varanasi's development and neglected eastern Uttar Pradesh. Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation of developmental projects worth Rs 6,700 crores in his parliamentary constituency, Mr Modi said that “till 10 years ago, scams worth billions used to be in the headlines, but it is no longer the case" under the BJP government.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Mr Modi said, "What was the mentality due to which Kashi was deprived of development? Remember the situation 10 years ago? Varanasi had to yearn for development. Why did those who ruled the government for a long time in Uttar Pradesh and for decades in Delhi take no care for Varanasi? The answer is nepotism and politics of appeasement.”

"Be it the Samajwadi Party or the Congress, the development of Varanasi was neither their priority nor will it be in the future. The BJP government runs on the ideology of "sabka vikas"," the Prime Minister said.

Talking about the development projects, Mr Modi noted that today, in just 125 days of the third term of the BJP-led NDA government, the start of work worth over Rs 15-lakh crores is being discussed in every household.

Mr Modi said that his government has two major goals -- to increase the convenience of the people and to give people jobs.

"Today, new highways are being built in the country, railway tracks are being laid on new routes and new airports are being built. This is not just a work of stone and iron, but it is increasing the convenience of the people and creating jobs for the youth," he said.

Earlier, speaking after inaugurating R.J. Sankara Eye Hospital, Mr Modi said that Kashi's identity has for long been that of a centre of religion and spirituality, but it will now emerge as a big centre of healthcare.

Reciting the Sanskrit couplet "Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya" (lead me from darkness to light), Mr Modi said, "For a long time, Kashi's identity has been that of a centre of religion and spirituality, but now it will emerge as a big centre of healthcare with various top-of-the-line health treatment facilities now available in Varanasi." He said that he was feeling blessed to be back in Varanasi again.

The Prime Minister mentioned that in the last 10 years, 25-crore people have emerged from poverty and that is why his government is paying special attention to ensure people remain healthy.

"I have just come back after seeing the eye hospital. It is a blend of spirituality and modernity. This hospital will serve the elderly as well as children," Mr Modi said.

During his visit to Varanasi, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation of developmental projects worth Rs 6,700 crores. Among the development projects he unveiled, 16 development projects worth over Rs 3,200 crores are in Varanasi.

Besides the eye hospital that will be run by the Kanchi Math, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the extension of the runway, the construction of a new terminal building and allied work to be done at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at a cost of approximately Rs 2,870 crores.