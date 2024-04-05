MLC Iqbal quits YSRC

Anantapur: MLC Md Iqbal, who was formerly YSRC incharge of Hindupur assembly segment in Anantapur district, tendered his resignation to the party and also quit the MLC post on Friday.

Md Iqbal, a former IG of Rayalaseema, contested on a YSRC ticket from Hindupur assembly segment against film star and sitting MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna of TD in the last general elections. Though he faced defeat, the YSRC encouraged him by providing him an MLC seat in the nomination category. Iqbal developed differences with local leaders of the YSRC and failed to lead the party even as he was MLC.

Rayalaseema regional coordinator Peddireddy Ramachandra brought K. Deepika as incharge of Hindupur assembly segment a few weeks ago and the party later announced her as its candidate from Hindupur.

However, Iqbal, who reportedly tried to gain support from the minorities and other sections of people in Hindupur, announced that he would be away from active politics for a few months and shifted his base to Hyderabad.

In his resignation letter, Iqbal said he was quitting party for personal reasons. Speculations were rife that he got an invitation from TD to support Balakrishna in Hindupur.