MLA Dharmasri fumes with anger

Visakhapatnam: Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri fumed with anger against C.M. Ramesh, tiles dealer Ramakrishna and Chodavaram TD MLA candidate K.S.N.S. Raju for alleging that he (Dharmasri) had instigated the state DRI raid on the tiles dealer demanding money.

“It is atrocious to blame me for instigating a raid and demanding money from the trader. During my last five-year tenure as an MLA, I never collected a rupee from any trader in my constituency,” Dharmasri declared at a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

He said Ramakrishna of Buchiraju Traders sold low quality tiles and marbles. He earned crores in the process. With this money, he tried to grab government lands in Chodavaram and surroundings. Despite knowing this, Dharmasri clarified that he never interfered in Ramakrishna’s business.

The Chodavaram MLA expressed shock over the behaviour of C.M. Ramesh, who allegedly manhandled DRI officials and created tension in the Chodavaram town known for its peace.

“If he behaves like this before elections, what would he do after getting elected,’’ Dharmasri asked. He said local people will teach Ramesh a lesson and send him back to his native place after elections.

He said he would ask Election Commission officials to probe the incident and initiate action against C.M. Ramesh and K.S.N.S. Raju.