MLA accuses BRS of provoking people to dethrone Congress

Warangal: Kothagudem MLA K. Sambasiva Rao accused former ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao of provoking people by asking them not to pay electricity bills.

Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda on Sunday, he said, “BRS party leaders are not respecting the verdict of people. Being arrogant and dictatorial, they are hatching a conspiracy to dethrone the Congress government in an undemocratic manner,” Sambasiva Rao stated.

He observed that people are watching their every move. They are also going to teach them a fitting lesson in the coming Lok Sabha elections. BRS is not going to win even two parliament seats in Telangana, he declared.

The Kothagudem MLA said before questioning the Congress government, BRS party leaders must explain to people why their party did not fulfil the promises it made to people in its 10 years of rule.

He asked why BRS did not make a Dalit leader CM, distribute three acres of land to poor Dalit families, allot double-bedroom houses or extend the unemployment dole.

Sambasiva Rao accused BJP of provoking Hindutva sentiments among people, to gain political mileage and come into power. He maintained that Lord Sri Ram belongs to every person, irrespective of caste and community. But BJP is misusing his name to grab votes from people, he said.

