Minority Votes To Determine Fate of Candidates in Srisailam

Kurnool: Srisailam is witnessing a fierce political battle between the ruling YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam. Incumbent legislator Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy of the YSRC is on the defensive. He faces criticism over his alleged involvement in the collapse of the Vardhan Bank in Atmakur, which led to substantial losses for customers.

Worse, controversies surrounding the activities of his followers in Mahanandi mandals have exacerbated the mood against Shilpa. The Telugu Desam is seeking to exploit these issues by emphasizing the wayward styles of the ruling party leaders.

The assembly constituency comprises five mandals – Velugodu, Atmakur, Mahanandi, Bandi Atmakur and Srisailam – with a total voter strength of 196,116 -- including 95,771 males, 100,301 females and 44 third-gender people.

Shilpa, who contested from the Telugu Desam party in 2014 and faced defeat, emerged victorious in the 2019 polls when he held the YSR Congress banner and got a majority of 38,000 votes. He is now seeking to retain the seat.

Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, who won the polls in 2014 on a YSR Congress ticket, was defeated in 2019. He is back in the fray representing the Telugu Desam.

Both candidates enjoy significant support within the constituency.

Notably, minority voters play a decisive role in the elections in this constituency. However, the recent communal disputes in Atmakur have reshaped the political situation.

In January 2022, communal tensions flared, resulting in a group clash involving around ten people. BJP in-charge, Budda Sreekanth Reddy, was injured in the incident. Criticism was directed at sitting MLA Chakrapani Reddy as he allegedly failed to respond effectively to the tense situation. This raised the worries of the minority communities across the constituency.

Chakrapani Reddy's initiation of the Vardhan Bank in Atmakuru, which subsequently collapsed after collecting deposits worth crores, further tarnished his image. Several leaders from his own party have defected to Rajasekhar Reddy's group, citing harassment through legal cases. Negative perceptions have also emerged regarding the settlements of the MLA's brother and the activities of his followers in Mahanandi Mandal.

Previously, the ruling YSRC enjoyed significant support among the Muslims in Atmakur mandal, but recent developments appear to have altered this perception. The YSRC now faces stiff competition from the Telugu Desam candidate.