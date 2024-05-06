MIM-Cong pact polarises votes in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: In the backdrop of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) support to the Congress candidate T. Jeevan Reddy after 10 years, all eyes are on polarisation of Muslim and Hindu votes in the Nizamabad Parliament constituency, which goes to polls on May 13.

In the changed political equations in the state, MIM extended its support to the Congress instead of the BRS. As a result, Congress leadership is confident of winning the Nizamabad seat.

Of 18.85 lakh voters enrolled in the constituency, Muslims voters are around 3.83 lakh. Their presence is high in Nizamabad Urban, Bodhan and Jagtial Assembly constituencies and it is sizable in Nizamabad Rural, Armoor, Balkonda and Korutla Assembly segments.

MIM support became the backbone for TRS to win MP, MLA seats in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency limits. To support TRS and avoid a split in votes, the MIM did not field its candidates in its strongholds during the Assembly elections. In the recent Assembly elections, although MIM supported the BRS, Muslim votes were divided and Congress rode to power.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Telangana State Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan said that MIM’s decision would boost the winning prospects of the Congress. "We are hopeful that Muslims will support Jeevan Reddy so as to protect the secular fabric", he said.

TPCC NRI cell convener Sheik Chand Pasha also opined that this move will yield good results for the Congress and especially for the secular forces. Around four lakh Muslims are certain to support the candidature of Jeevan Reddy, he opined.

The BJP is expecting to gain from the polarisation. MIM’s support to the Congress candidate will force the Hindu voters to go with the BJP, they contended.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior BJP leader said, on condition of anonymity, that people have decided to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no need for Hindutva politics ahead of polling as the ‘moves’ of opposition parties will benefit the BJP, he maintained.

The true colours of Congress, BRS and MIM leaders that have been exposed will prompt the voters to re-elect Dharmapuri Arvind, he said.