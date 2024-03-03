Many Leaders Desert BRS After Its Defeat

Warangal: Following the massive debacle of BRS in the assembly elections and sensing negativity against the party among people, many leaders have started quitting the BRS party in Warangal district, including former MPs, MLAs, corporators and other key leaders.

While some leaders are joining the ruling Congress, others are trying to get a ticket from the BJP for contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On Sunday, BRS party Wardhannapet municipal chairperson Aruna, along with councillors Rama Krishna and Ravinder, joined the ruling Congress in Hyderabad in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

For the past few days, BRS party Warangal district unit president and former MLA from Wardhannapet constituency Aroori Ramesh had been lobbying with the party leadership for a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Warangal, which is reserved for scheduled castes. He is upset that former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and party working president K.T. Rama Rao have not given him any assurance about the ticket. Aroori Ramesh decided to quit the party when KCR and KTR did not respond to his phone calls.

Following this, the party leadership asked Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari to negotiate with Aroori Ramesh, so that the latter does not quit the party. Srihari backed out, as he wants the BRS Lok Sabha ticket from Warangal to be allotted to his daughter Kadiyam Kavya.

BRS leadership then handed over the task of convincing Aroori Ramesh to another senior leader Basawaraju Saraiah who visited the residence of Ramesh. However, Ramesh is unconvinced and is likely to resign from BRS in a day or two.

It is learnt that former MP A. Sitaram Naik, who is aspiring for the ticket from Mahabubabad parliamentary segment reserved for scheduled tribes, is also likely to quit the BRS on grounds that the party leadership is not recognising senior leaders of the party.

Incidentally, disappointed with the BRS leadership for not allotting him the assembly ticket, former MLA from Station Ghanpur Thatikonda Rajaiah has already resigned from the party and joined Congress. Further, seven BRS corporators of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation have quit their party and have joined Congress in the presence of Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy.