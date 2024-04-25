Many independents file nominations in Malkajagiri, Bhongir, Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A number of independent candidates have filed nominations in a few Lok Sabha constituencies to draw the attention of political parties and governments to redress their issues. However, no transgender in the fray for the Lok Sabha polls as on April 24.

Some people from the Madiga community have filed nominations as independent candidates demanding the political parties to offer the Lok Sabha tickets to their community leaders, while some filed nominations in protest against political parties failing to address local issues.

According to the Election Commission of India’s reports, a total 82 nominations have been filed in Malkajgiri. Most of them entered the poll fray to raise their voice against the political indiscipline. G. Narahari, who filed his nomination as an independent candidate in Malkajgiri, said that the political parties have violated ethics. A Tamil Nadu based political party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, which fights on issues relating to Dalits, offered a Malkajgiri ticket to Anjaneyulu Manchiti.

In Bhongir, several persons from the Madiga community filed nominations in the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency as independent candidates. Of the total 73 nominations received till April 24, a number of candidates are independents.

G Anil Kumar, who filed his nomination as an independent candidate, said the political parties have failed to offer tickets to Madiga community leaders even after 50 lakh voters belonging to the Madiga community are living in the state.

Similarly, a total 62 nominations were filed in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. Rapelly Srinivas, who filed as an independent candidate in Nizamabad, said that he filed nomination to draw the attention of political parties to the issues of Beedi workers in his district.

“The government must withdraw the GST on Beedi business activities and provide pension to beedi workers. I filed a nomination to draw the attention of all political leaders to our issue," Srinivas said.

Total nominations filed till April 24, 2024.

Malkajgiri-- 82

Bhongir-- 73

Karimnagar--62

Nizamabad--62

Nalgonda--60

Pedapalli -- 55

Secunderabad--49

Warangal--52

Medak-54