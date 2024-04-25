Many file nominations, declare assets

Hyderabad: With the last date for filing nominations coming to an end on Thursday, many candidates from different political parties filed their nominations on Wednesday along with affidavits declaring their assets.

Bhongir Congress candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy declared his assets, which included assets worth`34 crore, and liabilities to the tune of Rs three crore. This included Rs 22.23 crore worth properties, while his wife had properties worth`12.07 crore.

Senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy filed his nomination for the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat and declared properties worth Rs 26 crore. Jana Reddy's son K. Raghuveer after filing his nomination declared that he possessed Rs 35 crore worth properties and he had liabilities to the tune of Rs 17 crore.

Khammam Congress nominee Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy filed his nominations and declared that he possessed Rs 40 crore worth properties, while the Congress candidate for the Secunderabad seat Danam Nagender said he possessed Rs 80 crore worth properties.

The Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha Kompella declared assets worth Rs 264 crore. According to the affidavit, a case was registered against her for her gesture of drawing an imaginary arrow and shooting at a masjid at Siddiamber bazar.

While Latha possessed assets worth Rs 38 crore, her businessman-husband Viswanath Kompella possessed assets worth Rs 180 crore. Her three daughters have investments and shares in several companies to the overall tune of 45.84 crore.

The Medak BRS candidate P. Venkatram Reddy possessed Rs 62 crore worth properties. While his wife possessed properties worth Rs 24 crore, he had Rs 39 crore worth properties.