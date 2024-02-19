Many Aspirants for DCC President Post

Adilabad: Congress leaders are queuing before top TPCC leaders for the vacant post of DCC president in view of the approaching Lok Sabha elections. Several aspirants met TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and submitted their applications.

Different groups have been formed within the Adilabad Congress by these aspirants to press their case. Prominent among them is Kandi Srinivas Reddy, who was defeated in the assembly elections.

Reports are that some Congress leaders from Boath and Khanapur assembly constituencies have opposed the candidature of Srinivas Reddy.

Talamadugu ZPTC also lobbied for the post and met senior state party leaders. B Srikanth Reddy of Kisan Congress of Adilabad met Mahesh Goud and submitted his request in writing. A Dalit leader of Khanapur assembly constituency is also trying for the post. Ade Gajender who unsuccessfully contested from Boath is also trying for the post, TPCC sources said.

Many leaders are hopeful of getting posts in the DCC and its frontal organisations if a new district panel is formed under a new leadership. Leaders who enrolled a larger number of members in their mandals are also expecting district-level party posts.

Defeated Congress MLAs were acting as incharges for their respective assembly constituencies and were not getting full support from the second-rung leaders.