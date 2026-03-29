Mann Ki Baat Won't Solve Any Issues: Congress MP KC Venugopal

Kochi (Kerala): Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Congress MP KC Venugopal on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, accusing him of "inaction" regarding the hardships faced by Indians in the Gulf region.

Referring to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat 132nd episode earlier today, where he thanked the Gulf nations for assistance to Indians residing there and noted that India is facing the global fuel crisis resolutely, Venugopal dismissed it as a hollow exercise.

"This Mann Ki Baat will not solve the issues. He has to act. But the Government of India's inaction is the main reason for all this crisis for Indians," he remarked. The Congress leader claimed that the Central government has turned a blind eye to the struggles of the Indians living abroad. "After this Western crisis, the entire people of the UAE are in a very bad shape. They are suffering like anything. What action is taken by this government? PM Modi is also not taking any action," he accused.

Venugopal also targeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of not taking any action while the cost of living rises, specifically pointing to the "LPG crisis".

"CM Pinarayi is also not taking any action. On one side, the LPG crisis is there. The shortage is there. Prices are there. On the other hand, the people who are residing in the Gulf countries are very worried about their personal lives. The government is not doing anything," he said.

The conflict in West Asia began with Israel-US strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As Iran retaliated, it widened the ambit of the conflict, affecting its neighbours in the region. While the crude oil prices increased in the global markets, the Centre has decided to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Amid the reported LPG crisis, the government has decided to move to Piped Natural Gas (PNG), fast-tracking the infrastructure for laying the pipelines. PM Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, during which both leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He has held conversations with several global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, amid the tensions in the region.