Manmohan Singh as PM was silent on terror: Shah

BHOPAL: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his ‘silence’ over terror attacks in India, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a message to the world that no one can mess with India’s soldiers and its borders.

“Anyone from Pakistan used to come to our country, carry out a terror attack, and return. Manmohan Singh would never utter a single word against it. After Modi became Prime Minister, he saw the Kashmir issue from a different perspective. The (terror) attacks of Uri and Pulwama did happen, but within 10 days of each attack, a surgical strike and air strike were carried out by entering Pakistan and killing hundreds of terrorists,” the Union minister said.

While launching an attack on the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the Union minister termed it a “coalition of political dynasties” and said that the grouping’s leaders formed the alliance to promote their own family members.

Addressing a public meeting in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, Shah said that the main objective behind the formation of the “dynastic alliance” is to ensure the ascendance

of the sons, daughters and nephews of the leaders of the grouping in the seat of power



