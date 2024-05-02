Manda Krishna Madiga Backs Konda in Chevella

Hyderabad: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder president Manda Krishna Madiga on Thursday urged his supporters to vote for BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on May 13.

“History bears witness that both Congress and the BRS deceived the Madiga community. It is the BJP that has embraced us and brought us into its fold, recognising our concerns and advocating for our rights," Krishna Madiga told a rally in Chevella.

He said the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) could happen only if the Modi government was formed at the Centre once again.

Reddy said the MRPS had been agitating for the sub-categorisation for probably the longest period by any movement. The MRPS had represented its concerns to the Chief Ministers of 29 states and multiple Prime Ministers but no one could offer solace.

“Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram championed the cause of social justice, yet it remained an unfulfilled dream. The SC community has been grappling with injustice, and the absence of sub-categorization among the SCs is exacerbating the injustice faced by the Madiga community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Krishna Madiga's unwavering 30-year-long agitation,” he said

The BJP candidate said that his party’s policy was rooted in providing equal opportunities and fair treatment to all, recognising this as crucial for the nation's growth.

“It aims to achieve this through Antyodaya, by uplifting the most marginalised members of society. We had to overturn the policies of the Congress party implemented during its tenure as it focused on the rich. The last decade has witnessed a change with widespread opening of bank accounts in the name of the poor and empowering them through direct benefit schemes,” Vishweshwar Reddy explained.

He said the Congress had resorted to mudslinging against Modi and the BJP. They are creating fake videos to spread false propaganda that Modi and Amit Shah are working towards removing reservations. “The Congress is extending four per cent communal based Muslim reservations unconstitutionally and against Ambedkar's principles and court rulings, thereby depriving BCs of their rightful share,” he said.