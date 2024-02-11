Mancherial cops serve summons to Suman

Adilabad: Mancherial police issued notices to former MLA Balka Suman of BRS in connection with the case filed against him for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at a party meeting in Mancherial on February 5, asking him to appear at the police station for enquiry.

Sub-inspector Mahender handed over the notices to him at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

On the other hand, the political situation is fast changing in the Mancherial district in which Congress won the three Assembly seats -- Chennur, Bellampalli and Mancherial -- in the Peddapalli parliamentary constituency.

Suman drew flak from the Congress leaders and cadres for his objectionable comments against the Chief Minister, prompting them to hold protests against him, burn his effigies and lodge complaints with the police.

