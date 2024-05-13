Man tries to cut tongue for TD win in AP

Hyderabad: A man in Banjara Hills attempted to cut his tongue to appease the Gods for the victory of TD supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh. The man, identified as Chevala Mahesh of Srinagar Colony, went to the nearby Venkateshwara Swamy temple and resorted to the act.

He wrote a letter in which he explained that he was also praying for a landslide majority for Nara Lokesh at Mangalagiri constituency, and a victory for Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram. He also wrote that the TDP–BJP-Jana Sena alliance should win between 100 and 145 seats.

The letter also stated that he had committed similar sacrificial acts in 2004 in support of Dr Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy, and in 2019 for Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.