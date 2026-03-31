Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Attempting Voter Hijacking By Flooding CEC's Office

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging a conspiracy to undermine democratic rights in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

"I have written to the Chief Election Commissioner, raising a serious alarm over the grave conspiracy being orchestrated against the democratic rights of the people of Bengal. BJP agents have been caught red-handed flooding the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, with thousands of fraudulent Form 6 applications to smuggle non-residents and outsiders into Bengal's electoral rolls. This is an attempt at voter hijacking, the same dirty game the BJP successfully played in Maharashtra and Delhi," she said in a post on X.

While pointing to delays in disposal of genuine voter applications, Banerjee claimed, "While over 60 lakh genuine voters remain under adjudication and more than 200 lives have already been lost due to the flawed SIR process, the ECI is now suspiciously rushing to entertain these bulk fraudulent applications behind closed doors. This is not only illegal and against the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, but a direct assault on free and fair elections in Bengal."

She further demanded action from the Election Commission of India, saying, "I have demanded that the ECI immediately stop this undemocratic exercise, strictly follow the Hon'ble Supreme Court's directions, and ensure that no fake voters are added after the final electoral roll was published on 28.02.2026. Bengal will not allow its democracy to be stolen in broad daylight. The people of Bengal are watching."

In the letter, the Chief Minister stated, "We are now witnessing what appears to be another coordinated attempt by the BJP, in conjunction with the ECI, to interfere with the democratic rights of the people. Credible reports indicate that large numbers of Form 6 applications are being submitted by BJP agents at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and across several districts. These do not seem to be routine applications for voter inclusion but a mischievous ploy to include non-residents in the electoral roll."

"There are serious concerns that these applications may pertain to individuals who are not genuine residents of Bengal and have no legitimate connection to the state. Similar patterns were reportedly observed prior to elections in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi," reads the letter. She further wrote in the letter, "Such actions, if true, would be illegal, unconstitutional and fundamentally undemocratic, reflecting mala fide intent and ill motive. This is not the standard expected of a constitutional authority. The people have a right to transparency and to the protection of their voting rights..."

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack against the BJP in the run-up to the 2026 state elections, accusing the opposition party of inciting riots. Addressing a public gathering in Purulia, CM Mamata claimed that the public will be unable to consume non-vegetarian food if the BJP is voted to power.