Mallu Ravi quits Delhi TS post, seeks LS ticket

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi has resigned as Special Representative of the Telangana state government in New Delhi, to seek a party ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. He was appointed to the post on January 21 and wants to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Nagarkurnool.

"I submitted my resignation to TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy last week. My priority is to contest from Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat," Mallu Ravi stated to the media at Jadcherla on Friday.

Explaining his decision, Ravi said the party's Udaipur declaration stipulated that an individual cannot hold two positions at once. He said that continuing in his appointed post in Delhi would impede his chances of securing a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.

"All the surveys commissioned by the party clearly indicated that my victory is certain if I contest from Nagarkurnool seat. In case the party denies me a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections, people should be informed about the reasons for not considering my candidature," Mallu Ravi said.